PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died from a gunshot wound in a Northwest Portland park.
Portland Police responded late Friday night to a shooting report at Wallace Park near Chapman Elementary, where they found a woman who had been shot.
Paramedics reportedly were treating the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119.