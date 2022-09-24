PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died from a gunshot wound in a Northwest Portland park.

Portland Police responded late Friday night to a shooting report at Wallace Park near Chapman Elementary, where they found a woman who had been shot.

Paramedics reportedly were treating the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119.