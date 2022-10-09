PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.

Portland Police responded to the park at 7:17 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman and found her dead at the scene.

Southwest Main Street is closed from 3rd to 4th Avenue during the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-271203.