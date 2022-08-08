PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Northeast Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.

Portland Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to an assault call on NE 104th Avenue near NE Weidler Street. Upon arrival, they found an adult woman who was confirmed to be deceased.

Information is limited at this time, but an investigation is underway.

Police ask that if you have any information to reach out to Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0833 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0433 and reference case number 22-212419.