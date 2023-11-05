PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Cathedral Park Neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Portland police.

Just after 5:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near North Crawford Street and North Alta Avenue. When they arrived, they report finding a woman dead at the scene.

Any possible suspects left the scene before police were called, authorities say.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

