Dr. Mary Constantino is recovering from her injuries nearly a week later

Editor’s Note: Surveillance footage of the assault contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman who was knocked unconscious when an unknown man threw a metal water bottle at her head in downtown Portland is still recovering from her injuries nearly a week later.

According to authorities, Dr. Mary Constantino had been walking near the intersection of Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street around 10:50 p.m. on July 28 when a man struck her in a seemingly random assault. Police say the suspect is still at large.

Constantino, still healing from a cut and bruised face, spoke with KOIN 6 on Thursday and said she wants Oregon state leaders to step up and make some hard decisions.

“I’d like to see anybody who is in the middle of an active psychotic break or actively using drugs taken off the streets immediately and contained in someway, somehow, until they are no longer a threat to public safety,” Constantino said. “I would like to see our elected officials put safety first as a priority in any endeavor. I’d like to see us stop talking about things like distributing tin foil and straws to people who are actively using fentanyl so that they can continue to create this chaotic environment.”

Dr. Mary Constantino was knocked unconscious when an unknown man threw a metal water bottle at her head in downtown Portland is recovering from her injuries nearly a week later. (KOIN)

Detectives are seeking information related to a random assault suspect they say threw a metal water bottle at a woman’s face last week. (Courtesy: PPB)

Police are requesting assistance to identify and locate the man involved. Surveillance footage from the night of the attack shows the suspect, described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, leaving the area by heading east on Yamhill Street.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark flannel jacket with a black or darker hood, black shirt with a white logo across the chest area, black pants and carrying a backpack.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov or to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case no. 23-198256.

