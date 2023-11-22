PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced that a woman was shot and killed in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they were dispatched to the report of a shooting outside an apartment complex around 4 p.m. in the 11100 block of Northeast Weidler Street. They arrived to find a woman dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect or suspects left before officers arrived and no arrests were made, police say.

During the investigation, Northeast Weidler Street is closed between Northeast 108th Avenue and Northeast 112th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 and reference case number 23-303557.

Police say additional information will be released as appropriate.