PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who attempted to kidnap a young girl from her father last month, has turned herself in to detectives, Portland police announced Thursday.

On the evening of October 12, officers responded to a report of “a woman in crisis” at Couch Park in Downtown Portland. Officers say they learned a woman, who was running around the playground with just a T-shirt on, grabbed a 7-year-old child and made it five steps before her father intervened. Authorities say the child was scared, but not physically hurt.

The woman, identified by police as 32-year-old Bayley Brigham, was transported to a hospital on a police officer hold. A warrant was then issued for her arrest on charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure.

Authorities say Brigham was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.

KOIN 6 talked with the father on the 7-year-old girl about the incident in late October.

Scott Mares told KOIN 6 he saw the woman allegedly grab his 7-year-old. (KOIN)

“The woman is wandering aimlessly around. Very disoriented. She goes and puts herself in the trash can,” said Scott Mares. “The woman came over and climbed on the structure and that’s when I called 911. I was on the phone for several minutes.”

While he was on the phone, Mares said he saw Brigham interact with his child.

“My daughter and her got up there on the slide and they slid down together,” he said. “That’s when I saw her just squat down and pick up my daughter.”