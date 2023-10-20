PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was assaulted in Southeast Portland late Thursday night, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to Southeast Powell Boulevard in the South Tabor Neighborhood where they found a woman with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital by an ambulance, authorities said, her condition is unknown.

No suspects were arrested, and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are investigating the scene and during that time officials said that Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed between Southeast 68th Avenue and Southeast 70th Avenue. The closure is expected to last into the morning commute time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Portland police.