PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can usually smell what’s cooking in the KCK Pizza Truck before you see it. It’s often at a Portland Farmers Market — Wednesdays at Shemanski Park, Saturdays at PSU — but the KCK Pizza Truck has also done special events, including weddings.

Casey Lee, whose brother owns the business, told KOIN 6 News they proudly use local ingredients in their wood-fired pizzas.

“All of our produce comes from the farmer’s market and use the most sustainable meats you can get. That’s what we do here,” Lee said. “Our salad is from Gathered Together and everything else is sourced from them on the weekends.”

Milo Bullen, who builds the pizzas, pointed out how fresh ingredients elevate the recipes.

“It’s all sourced extremely locally. You can taste the difference, it’s pretty amazing,” Bullen said. “I think it’s great being able to get all our ingredients here. It’s something else.”

Bullen also said it’s “super fun” getting to meet different people in different neighborhoods.

“I love it. Big part of the community here, you get to talk to all the farmers and it’s great,” he said. “We go all over the place.”