PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small fire at North Portland’s Roosevelt High School led to an evacuation Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the flames flared up in the sawdust collection hopper in the school’s woodshop.

The fire was contained inside the hopper, and PF&R said that all students and staff were quickly evacuated to the school’s athletic field.

There are no reported injuries.

Some smoke entered the school building, but officials shared that fans were set up to evacuate any smoke inside.