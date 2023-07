A tank maintenance worker fell about 50 feet and died around NW Doane and Front near St. Johns Bridge in Portland, July 24, 2023 (Ian H. Moore)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tank maintenance worker fell up to 50 feet from the top of an empty fuel tank and did not survive, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted.

Rescue crews were able access the tank from the ground level at the location around NW Doane and Front near St. Johns Bridge. Authorities said all the hazardous materials had already been removed.

No further information is available at this time.

