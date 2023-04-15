PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders are coming together Saturday evening to celebrate diversity at the World Culture Festival.

According to organizers, the event is bringing together local leaders and residents for open dialogue in the face of recent challenges including the pandemic, racial injustice, economic disruption and environmental threats.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown Portland and will feature performances by Michael Allen Harrison, Inna Kovtun, Portland Taiko and many more.

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. will be a VIP reception focusing on dialog with the community.

Following that is the public event featuring a cultural segment, an award ceremony and a peace meditation.

Local politicians Congressman Earl Blumenauer and State Senator Lew Fredrick will also be in attendance.

Tickets for the event are available online.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 for more information during the event.