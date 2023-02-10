The February edition of the Portland Night Market kicks off on on Friday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cupid may have shot one of the Rose City’s staple markets with his arrow — because it’s hosting a Valentine’s-Day-themed event for Portlanders on Friday and Saturday.

Portland Night Market is a quarterly, all-ages event that hosts more than 150 vendors at each installment. The upcoming market is the first of 2023, with later events scheduled for April, June and October.

The February edition of the bazaar allows vendors and attendees alike to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit ahead of the holiday that falls on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Vendors will sell food, drinks, clothing, beauty products, artwork and more at the market. Many of them are offering items inspired by Love Day, such as Hearth and Soul Pizza’s heart-shaped pie and Light + Glow Candle Co.’s XOXO candle.

In addition to the products for sale, friends, families, couples and singles have plenty of activities to choose from at the market.

“Hug baby goats, smash chocolate hearts, go on a blind date with a book, have your fortune read, get a forever bracelet with your bestie, a matching tattoo with your lover, eat some awesome food and write your own love letter at our snail mail station,” the Portland Night Market said in an Instagram post.

General admission to the Portland Night Market is free, but people who want to cut the line during the market’s busiest hours can buy a fast pass here. Attendees can also reserve a ticket for the market’s limited “Heartthrob wine bar experience” there.

The “love letter to Portland” kicks off on 100 SE Alder St. on Friday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. It will be held again on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the same time. Early arrival is suggested to avoid lines.