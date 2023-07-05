PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After Sisters of the Road’s non-profit cafe closed during the pandemic, the organization announced Wednesday they’ve purchased another home. And it happens to be one of the most historic landmarks in Chinatown.

The House of Louie was once a longtime staple in Portland. For 30 years, it was a fixture of downtown dim sum. That is, until it closed in 2018. It has since sat boarded up, collecting dust.

Then the Sisters of the Road stepped in. The social justice organization has served the community of Portland since 1979, and it now hopes to give the building a new lease on life.

Executive Director Kat Mahoney says Sisters of the Road is most known for their non-profit cafe on Northwest Sixth and Davis Streets. It offered low-to-no cost meals, granting all guests an opportunity to dine with dignity.

“We have a barter work program so anyone who was unable to pay for a meal could actually work for 15 minutes and earn it,” she said. “Our meals have been $1.50, and they haven’t changed since.”

But after more than 40 years of business, their cafe was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahoney said the new purchase of House of Louie will give the team a chance to go bigger and better – to not only restore, but also expand and revitalize.

“It means that we have more tablespace. We can serve more meals. We can expand our staff. We can expand our programs,” Mahoney said. “Right now, systemic change is our most active program. And it means that if we have more space physically for more people, we will be able to be more active in the community.”

The project is still in the design phase, and Mahoney told KOIN 6 they plan to open the new cafe in June 2025.

But with new electrical, pipes and walls needed, the team will need to raise a minimum of $2.7 million for repairs. The total project will cost an estimated $5 million.

And while some neighbors have expressed concerns over the new ownership, Mahoney said cleanliness and cultural consideration are top of mind for her team.

“We have had a two-block radius rule about not doing drugs. We have had really good social contracts with folks in the community. People would come and barter and actually clean the sidewalks. They watched out for the space; they watched out for the neighborhood because this felt like their home,” she said. “And we want to bring that back.”

As a South Korean adoptee and immigrant with three Asian immigrants on her staff (including herself) Mahoney says preserving the history of Chinatown is crucial – especially post-COVID. She said she hopes the new cafe will create a space that honors the resilient spirit of the House of Louie and the people who dine there – past and present.

“Chinatown represents people who’ve always been pushed to be other. There was this otherness of displacement, this otherness of exclusion, and even now, and I think it’s always existed, there has been an otherness in terms of class,” Mahoney said. “And so, for us, it symbolizes that we are staying in Chinatown…and we’re still here kind of upholding that sense of, ‘If you don’t feel like you belong anywhere else in the city, then you can belong here.”

The organization has started a capital campaign and will continue to fundraise as they work to renovate the building over the next two years. Those looking to contribute can donate via the Sister of the Road’s website.