PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local instrument store and non-profit that supports local musicians has taken a huge financial hit after back-to-back break-ins last week.

Artichoke Community Music on Southeast Powell Boulevard has had about $2,500 in stolen instruments and thousands of dollars of damage done to the store’s door from the thefts.

“It made me very angry, and you know, you feel violated,” said Shelley Garett, executive director of Artichoke Community Music.

Security footage from Dec. 19 shows two people busted through the door, stealing six guitars in a manner of “20 seconds,” Garett said.

Then just four days later, on Dec. 23, one person broke in again and stole two guitars. Portland Police were able to recover one of the stolen guitars from the Dec. 23 heist, but none of the others.

Garett said because it’s a consignment shop, that translates to having to write a lot of checks to the original owners of the stolen instruments.

“Most of those instruments that were stolen belonged to someone else. We still have to pay those consignees. They trusted us with their instruments. So I wrote quite a few checks yesterday to people that we didn’t get the advantage of selling those instruments.”

Garrett estimates the door in itself will cost thousands to fix and that they will have to replace it with a locked metal garage door to keep the thieves out.

The broken windows and door have had to be replaced with plywood since they can’t afford to replace them. This all comes after the shop has still not fully financially recovered from four break-ins last spring.

“We’re a nonprofit like everybody else. We’re struggling,” Garrett said. “I’d love to get glass back in our windows instead of plywood so it’s more welcoming.”

Artichoke Community Music just celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. In addition to selling instruments, it also serves as an incubator for young musicians, including hosting open mics.

“We have different formats in our shows where people can learn how to perform and move up to feature shows. We have classes upstairs, workshops, great instrument store,” Garrett said.

People who have any information about the break-ins are advised to call Portland police.

As for Artichoke Community Music, they are hosting a fundraiser at their location at 2007 SE Powell Blvd on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m., which will feature live music.