PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young girl died at the Montavilla Outdoor Pool after a “tragic accident” Portland Parks and Recreation said Wednesday.

On Friday night, PP&R said that a young girl was found unresponsive in the water at the Montavila pool. She was taken to a hospital but authorities said on Monday she passed away.

Portland commissioner Dan Ryan shared his condolences with the girl’s family, saying that the community is grieving with them.

“My thoughts are with the family and the community,” said Ryan. “I’m devastated by this tragedy. And I know that the community and everyone within PP&R grieves as well.”

PP&R Director Adena Long said they want to use this incident to learn and see what can be done to prevent incidents like it in the future.

“I am heartbroken,” said Long. “I have directed Portland Parks & Recreation staff to partner with other City teams to participate in an investigation to see what we can learn from this tragic incident. PP&R’s goal is to provide the safest environment possible for the community. Our deepest, most heartfelt thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Information about the incident is limited, but KOIN 6 is following this story.