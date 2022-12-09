This weekend's holiday events are family-friendly, and free to enter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can’t wait for Christmas? In Portland, you don’t have to.

Whether you’re still on the hunt for gifts, or just haven’t hit a holiday display yet this year, there are plenty of festive events occurring all throughout the weekend.

Here are just five, with the first one starting on Friday night.

The North Pole At Eagle Crest

When: Friday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 53 Eagle Crest Dr., Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Explore Lake Oswego’s Mountain Park neighborhood for what they call “one of the Pacific Northwest’s most magical Christmas Displays.” The event offers visitors a complimentary cup of cocoa and a chocolate chip cookie as they walk through the exhibit with animatronics of polar bears, reindeer, Santa’s elves and other Christmas characters.

Stopping by the North Pole is free, but they do accept donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Twin Oaks Shows at The Lloyd Center

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1405 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR 97232

Family-run business Twin Oaks Shows is bringing their weekly sports cards, comics and collectibles sale to the Lloyd Center this weekend. After 34 years of running shows, TOS has a long roster of dealers who sell vintage items that would be great gifts or stocking stuffers for loved ones this Christmas.

Core PDX Presents Holiday Social Market

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Where: 3612 SE 82nd Ave., Portland, OR 97266

Food cart pod Collective Oregon Eateries is hosting a Holiday Social Market complete with live entertainment from DJs, twin band The Acoustic Minds and folk-pop singer Laryssa Birdseye. Local vendors who provide aura readings, do cosmetics tattoos and handmake crochet items will also be at the food hall.

Hot Cocoa & Caroling On Foster

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: SE Foster Rd., Portland, OR

The Foster Area Business Association wants people to “Foster the Holidays” in the Southeast Portland neighborhood. This Saturday, listen to Christmas carols sung by Blueprint Arts as you sip on free hot chocolate outside of various businesses like Portland Mercado and Bar Carlo.

Afternoon With Santa Ft. Santa Jermaine

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 3454 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Singer Jermaine is reprising his role as Black Santa at the winter edition of the Slabtown Outdoor Market, presented by SymbiOp Garden Shop. The event starts at 11 a.m., but meet and greets and photo-ops with Santa begin at 1 p.m.

This market is an opportunity to support Portland’s many small business owners, or donate to nonprofit Equitable Giving Circle.