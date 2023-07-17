PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local youth librarian has been identified as the victim of a deadly July 15 rollover crash and the driver now faces several charges.

Portland police identified the victim as Jean Diaz, a youth librarian at Belmont Library since 2015.

The car’s driver, Kevin Michael Scott, 48, was detained at the scene where police said he showed signs of impairment.

In a statement to KOIN 6, the Multnomah County Library shared their condolences with Diaz’s family and the important role she played at several libraries across the region.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Jeanie Diaz on July 15. A Multnomah County Library employee since 2015. Jeanie was a popular youth librarian at Belmont Library and also worked at other branches in the past. Belmont Library is closed July 16 and 17 to allow Jeanie’s colleagues to process the tragic nature of her passing.

Jeanie radiated passion for her work with children and literacy. In her many years with the library, she touched the lives of innumerable young children and families across the county. The library extends its condolences to Jeanie’s family, loved ones, colleagues and to the families to whom she was so dedicated.

Scott faces charges including first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.