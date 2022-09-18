PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Calling all zombies – or anyone who would like to travel to Portland and dress like a zombie – the city will once again perform “Thriller” before Halloween and is looking for dancers.

This is the 16th year Portland has participated in the annual Thrill the World event. The dance to Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller” is performed around the globe on the same day at the same time as a tribute to the late singer.

The dance is meant to help break down barriers by connecting people of all religions, races, political beliefs and economic backgrounds.

In 2022, the Portland dance will take place at Irving Park’s covered basketball courts on Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. Other performances will take place beforehand, including DJ Prashant’s Bollywood Thriller dancers.

Anyone interested in participating is also welcome to attend two weekends of practice in advance. The group will meet at the covered basketball court at Irving park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on September 24 and 25 and October 1 and 2.

Leaders of the event recommend participants also watch a series of instructional videos that are posted on YouTube.

The dance is a benefit each year and in 2022, donations will go to KBOO Community Radio.