"Thrill the World" gathered dancers and spectators alike at Irving Park Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world’s longest-running annual dance of Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller” returned for its 17th year Saturday afternoon.

On October 28 at 3 p.m., the Portland “Thrill the World” event got Portland-area zombies dancing and spectators cheering on the undead at Irving Park’s covered basketball court.

Typically over 100 people show up in whatever costumes they like and do their best hooked hands to the beat.