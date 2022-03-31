PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The transgender pride flag was raised in front of Vancouver City hall on Thursday, as Mayor Ann McEnerny-Ogle recognized Transgender Day of Visibility, while activists in Portland held a march.

Members of Portland’s Democratic Socialists’ of America gathered at Shemanski Park to lead a peaceful march through downtown. The groups was calling for equity, especially after Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed state agencies to investigate cases of transgender children receiving gender affirming healthcare as child abuse last month.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee both offered statements of support for the transgender community.

“To trans people everywhere — especially trans kids, never forget that you are seen, you are loved, and you matter,” Brown said.

“In our consistent pursuit of equality and inclusion, Washington should always be a safe space for people to live freely. To our transgender community, we see you, we hear you and we value you,” Inslee added.