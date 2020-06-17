Portland’s Black-owned businesses welcome community support

"To be able to say this drink is in honor of George Floyd, this drink is in honor of Breonna Taylor ... it's a beautiful thing."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portlanders are paying it forward at KISS Coffee in Northeast Portland. Shop owners Trae and Sarah Pearson say their customer base quickly doubled amid nationwide protest and a social media boom, as lists of local Black-owned businesses circulated online.

“A young man came with a sign that was honoring Tamir Rice.. and asked to put $50 on a gift card to pay it forward. It just continued … it’s still continuing,” Pearson said. “To be able to say this drink is in honor of George Floyd, this drink is in honor of Breonna Taylor, this drink is in honor of too many people and they see it and support the next person — the community right now — it’s a beautiful thing.”

Pearson says the boost in business is a welcome change that he and many other shop owners hope will last.

“Having so many people show up and support because of that experience… I never in a million years expected it,” Pearson added. “To support us when we are such a small sliver of Portland coffee.. it’s so vital so that so many marginalized people can continue to grow and thrive instead of struggling to survive.”

Over at DB Dessert Company on NE Glisan Street, owner Damala Badon saw a sudden surge in sales. Cinnamon rolls at the shop sold like hotcakes, she says.

“We had a line down the block, which was something we never experienced before,” Badon said. “Even on our grand opening I don’t think we experienced that much.. ‘Keep the change’ or just random donations to us.”

She, too, says she is humbled by it all, but wants to remind the community of why it is vital to support Black-owned businesses, today and every day.

“Right now it’s fresh in everyone’s mind. It’s on everyone’s heart at the moment, but one of the scary things is do we live in this just for the moment or is or is this something that we as a community understand is needed and we have to continue it,” Badon added. “We still need all of that love that we are receiving right now. We are going to need that as we continue and move forward.”

Keacean Phillips of Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine says she’s still trying to offset the loss her business suffered from when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Although, grateful for the overwhelming orders she recently received, she just hopes her phone keeps on ringing, so that she, like most, can continue to do what she loves and stay serving the community.

“There’s a whole lot of challenges.. a lot of challenges. We need people to be there for us. Continue the support. Don’t let it be just because it’s trending,” Phillips said. “I want it to be more. I want it to be an everyday thing.”

Phillips says showing constant support for Black-owned businesses is a way to address racial inequalities, even after protests subside. To find out more about how you can support Black-owned businesses, click here.