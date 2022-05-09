PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials say another Safe Rest Village will be coming to an industrial area off NE Sunderland Ave., but what makes this site is unique that it will feature the city’s first location suitable to park RVs and trailers.

The location has already been paved and is ready for vehicles to park on.

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty helped provide the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) land for a safe parking area, negotiating a land swap with the Port of Portland, to turn the site into a paved yard for Portland’s homeless.

The RV safe park village will be a temporary outdoor shelter, with case management, amenities and mental and behavioral health services on-site for those living in RVs.

“I’m so grateful for the partnership that we have with the joint office of homeless services with the Port of Portland and with Commissioner Ryan,” Hardesty said.

The Safe Rest Village team is working on permits for the site. PBOT and the Port of Portland are collaborating on moving equipment to get the site ready for villagers, as many people living in cars or rundown RVs line the nearby streets.

“We’re going to make this happen, but we need so many more. So if you have a property that we can use, please reach out and let us know,” Hardesty said.