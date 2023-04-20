PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wet weather continues to find its way into the Portland area Thursday. The start of the day will bring dry conditions back to the metro area, but that won’t stop the latest cold front from pushing east through the afternoon hours.

Dry start to Thursday, then rain returns with cooler temperatures

Thursday’s rain showers will be different than the active weather seen in Portland Wednesday. Light rain will start during the afternoon hours. Accumulation will near a half inch of rain Thursday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares western Oregon and Washington’s forecast rain totals Thursday, April 20, 2023

Rain showers will continue through the late evening hours. The wet weather slowly comes to an end Friday, with just a few lingering drops expected.

Portland’s extended forecast with a gradual warming trend next week

Temperatures will remain below average Thursday thanks to the afternoon front. However, temperatures will return to the low 60s this weekend. Portland goes even warmer next week as highs climb into the upper 60s.