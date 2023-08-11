Sunny, hot, and dry conditions work their way back into Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday brings hotter, drier and sunnier skies back to Portland. This comes as the Pacific Northwest braces for the chance to see its first round of triple-digit heat of the year.

Afternoon highs Friday will only sit a few degrees above normal with temperatures expected to make it into the mid-80s. Winds will remain relatively calm before and out of the north, northwest through the day nearing 10 mph. This comes from the Willamette Valley and the Columbia River Gorge prepares for stronger, drier, easterly winds this weekend.

Even hotter temperatures will build this weekend and into next week. Highs are expected to sit nearly 20 degrees above average, but not record-breaking.

Temperatures near 100 next week, but won’t likely break any records

This latest stretch of hot and dry weather is due to a high-pressure system building east of Oregon and Washington. This latest weather pattern change will drive the jet stream north, helping the southern heat find its way into the Pacific Northwest.

High pressure over the Pacific is pushing Oregon and Washington’s temperatures close to 100 degrees

This high-pressure system isn’t expected to dissipate until the end of next week.

With the lack of movement with this latest weather pattern change comes the prolonged hot and dry stretch of weather.