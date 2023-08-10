PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hot, dry and windy weather is increasing the wildfire threat for Western Oregon and Washington this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s if not to nearly 100 degrees this weekend and next week. Strong easterly winds will help warm and dry out the Willamette Valley on Sunday. Wind gusts around Portland could easily be near 25-30 mph Sunday afternoon and evening.

Gusty easterly winds are warming and drying out western Oregon and Washington Sunday, August 13, 2023

These strong easterly winds are known as downslope winds. In the past, downslope winds have been a leading cause of the rapid expansion of devastating wildfires in the Cascades.

A fire weather watch goes into effect Saturday, August 12, 2023

The National Weather Service out of Portland has issued a ‘Fire Weather Watch,’ meaning that conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. This also comes as relative humidity values drop close to single digits across parts of Oregon and Washington on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Low humidity values, strong easterly winds, and hot temperatures will only keep the wildfire threat elevated across the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week.

An excessive heat watch goes into effect Monday, August 12, 2023

An ‘Excessive Heat Watch‘ is in effect Monday afternoon is extends through Thursday evening. That’s where afternoon highs are expected to easily top 94-105 degrees. Very little relief from the heat will be felt across the region during the early morning hours as lows are expected to remain in the mid-70s.