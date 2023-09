According to PGE, the power outage was due to "animal contact."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 10,000 Portland General Electric customers in Northwest Portland lost power Friday night in a mass outage.

Details of what caused the outage have not been released, but according to PGE, it was due to “animal contact.”

There are currently 11 active outages affecting 11,153 customers as of 8:31 p.m. It is not yet clear how long it will be until the power is turned back on.

