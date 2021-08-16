Power tools spark auto repair shop fire in Newport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Improper use of power tools was to blame for a fire that engulfed a car and auto repair shop last week on Southwest 9th Street, the Newport Fire Department said.

The fire started in a car located within the repair shop, officials said, and quickly spread to the building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of one of the service bays, according to NFD.

Everyone safely exited the building, and only one minor injury was reported, officials said.

NFD reminds the public to only use power tools as recommended by the manufacturer.