PPA survey shows low morale level with union members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Association says its union members are at a dismally low morale level, according to new survey results released Tuesday.

A survey sent out to officers, sergeants and detectives and more than had more than 70% participation, and showed 93% of respondents do not feel valued as employees of the City of Portland.

KOIN 6 News has reported on staffing shortages within the Portland Police Bureau since 2020.

Meanwhile, 92% of respondents say they are getting no support from City Hall, with one of them saying “Public safety has been abandoned by the City Council for political performance.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office for a response.

On Tuesday, the 2020 Annual Report for the Portland Police Bureau was released, which will be presented to City Council on Wednesday. The report found the bureau faced multiple challenges due to COVID-19, civil unrest, staffing reductions and budget cuts, according to KOIN 6 News media partner the Portland Tribune.