PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, authorities said.
Portland Police Bureau says officers from its East Precinct found a person with “possible stabbing injuries” when they responded to a disturbance report in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard late Friday morning.
Paramedics responded to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead, PPB said.
Authorities say a person was detained and officers are not searching for any suspects.
No other details were immediately released.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective William Winters at william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0889.
The investigation is ongoing.