One person has been detained related to the incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, authorities said.

Portland Police Bureau says officers from its East Precinct found a person with “possible stabbing injuries” when they responded to a disturbance report in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard late Friday morning.

Paramedics responded to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead, PPB said.

Authorities say a person was detained and officers are not searching for any suspects.

No other details were immediately released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective William Winters at william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0889.

The investigation is ongoing.