PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Six people were arrested on Tuesday after a Portland Police Bureau retail theft mission in the Jantzen Beach and Delta Park areas, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said those who were arrested face a variety of charges ranging from theft to felony possession of fentanyl.

During the mission, PPB arrested 34-year-old Jon Pridemore who faces second-degree theft and attempt to elude on foot charges; 31-year-old Alex Baer who was charged with third-degree theft; and Alexander Maya, 34, who was arrested on third-degree theft, eluding on foot and second-degree trespass charges.

PPB arrested six people during a retail theft mission on Aug. 15 in the Jantzen Beach and Delta Park areas (Portland Police Bureau).

PPB arrested six people during a retail theft mission on Aug. 15 in the Jantzen Beach and Delta Park areas (Portland Police Bureau).

Additionally, police arrested 52-year-old Joel Mottinger for second-degree theft and an outstanding warrant; 47-year-old Damion Martindale who is charged with felony possession of fentanyl, third-degree theft and an outstanding robbery warrant from Clackamas County; and Shane Leeper, 28, who was arrested on second-degree theft and first-degree burglary charges.

No other details were immediately available.