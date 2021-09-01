PPB asks public for help in IDing suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people the bureau said were involved in clashes between left- and right-wing protesters Aug. 22 in Northeast Portland.

The three suspects are being charged with disorderly conduct that happened near NE 122nd Avenue and Skidmore Street. They are all related to the Case No. 21-681328, according to PPB.

