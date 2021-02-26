PPB criminalist arrested on DUII charge while on duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police Bureau forensic investigator faces a DUII charge after allegedly driving while intoxicated while responding to a shooting call near Northeast 66th Avenue early Friday morning, PPB officials said.

Bradley McIntyre was at the shooting scene when a supervisor started to become “concerned by McIntyre’s behavior.” He asked McIntyre to take a seat on the passenger side of his patrol vehicle, police said.

Soon after, McIntyre started to drive away from the area near Northeast 61st Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street. He was later pulled over and taken into custody on a DUII.

McIntyre will be placed on paid administrative leave.

PPB will conduct its own internal administrative investigation, separate from criminal proceedings, officials said.

McIntyre was also arrested in February 2015 on domestic assault violence charges, the Portland Tribune reported.