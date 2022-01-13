PPB: Deaths of 2 found in SE Portland home ruled murder-suicide

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 2100 block of SE 103rd, January 11, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have ruled the deaths of two people who were found in a Southeast Portland home earlier this week after a welfare check as a murder-suicide.

Portland Police Bureau officials said 74-year-old Karen Friedstrom was shot by her son, 47-year-old Justin Friedstrom, before he shot himself.

An officer who did a welfare check on the 2100 block of SE 103rd, near Cherry Park Elementary, just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday heard what sounded like a gunshot from another part of the property, PPB said earlier.

Authorities went into the house and found Karen Friedstorm dead. Specialty teams were also called to the scene, but officers learned the shot they heard was her son shooting himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Joe Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040.