An armed man surrendered peacefully in the area of SE 105th near Bush, July 4, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man accused of barricading himself in a house with his 87-year-old mother, resulting in an hours-long standoff with police Monday, now faces multiple domestic violence charges.

Fifty-eight-year-old Billy Waits is charged with first-degree kidnapping, coercion, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, menacing and felon in possession of a firearm, Portland Police Bureau officials announced on Wednesday.

Waits was booked into jail by detectives from the bureau’s Special Victims Unit on these charges, according to police.

The incident began around noon on Monday in the 3800 block of SE 105th, according to police. KOIN 6 learned when the man’s sister came to check on their mother, the man would not let her in the house and pointed a rifle at his sister. The sister called 911, sparking a massive police response.

No one was injured in the incident.

The standoff ended peacefully around 4:15 p.m. as Waits reportedly surrendered to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.