PPB ID man shot, killed in Montavilla neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood last week.

William Kendrick, 36, was shot and killed in last Thursday night’s gunfire, according to Portland Police Bureau investigators. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide by gunshot following an autopsy.

Officers with the East Precinct responded to a report that a patient with apparent gunshot wounds was brought to a Providence hospital on Northeast Glisan Street just before 10:30 p.m. on June 17. The patient, identified on Monday as Kendrick, was taken to another hospital by ambulance due to the severity of his injuries, from which he ultimately died.

Investigators found an apparently connected crime scene on the 7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Det. Erik Kammerer at erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0762 or contact Det. Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0768.

Thursday night’s deadly shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood was one of three reported shootings that night.