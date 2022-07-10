Police respond to a reported homicide in the King Neighborhood on July 10, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PPB says they found a man dead Sunday night after responding to a reported shooting.

Officers responded to the reported shooting at the 4500 block of NE 12th Ave, which is where they found the deceased man. According to PPB, a person involved in the incident stayed at the scene and was cooperative with responding officers.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

NE 12th Ave. will be closed from NE Prescott St. to NE Going St. during the investigation. PPB says that a public information officer won’t be responding and that more information will be released when appropriate.