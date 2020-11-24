PPB: Man threatens garbage truck driver with gun

Suspect flees scene but caught by police soon after

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man Tuesday morning who allegedly threatened a garbage truck driver at gunpoint.

Officers were dispatched tot he 3500 block of 122nd Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. The driver ran off after the confrontation and saw the suspect get into the truck.

Responding officers began to give demands to the suspect who was still in truck. He ignored the officers’ instructions, walked over to another vehicle, got in, and drove off, according to PPB. After following the suspect and subsequently using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), the suspect fled on foot but was eventually taken into custody with the help of a police K9.

Police identified the man as Hunter Jay Wilson. After being treated an a hospital, Wilson, 21, was booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces charges of Robbery III, Menacing, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude (by vehicle), Attempt to Elude (by foot), and Resisting Arrest.

No other injuries were reported.