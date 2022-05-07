PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say the officer-involved shooting that sent a person to the hospital Friday night began when police tried to pull over a driver “for multiple violations” in Northeast Portland.

The shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. near Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street when police say two officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team conducted a traffic stop.

PPB said police shot the suspect at some point during the encounter.

Officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Few other details were immediately available. Police have not stated the suspect’s condition, what led up to the shooting, or what violations the suspect had been charged with as they were pulled over.

PPB said it is conducting an internal review of the shooting before the case goes to the Police Review Board, a group of community members, law enforcement personnel and representatives of the Independent Police Review Division.

Files and any potential grand jury trasnscripts will be added to PPB’s public archive of officer-involved shootings after the entire investigation and legal process is completed, police said.

NE Mason Street was closed from NE 77th Avenue through NE 80th, along with 78th Avenue and 79th Avenue between Skidmore and Sandy.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 and refer to Case No. 22-120339.

This is a developing story.

KOIN 6 News’ Elise Haas contributed to this article.