PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say they’ve detained a person after officers responded to a deadly stabbing in Old Town – the second deadly stabbing in less than nine hours in that neighborhood.

PPB says they responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street. Officers say they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics.

No other suspects are being sought, according to PPB.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Shaye Samora by e-mail at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0768, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 22-263571.

According to PPB, this was the 71st homicide case for Portland in 2022.