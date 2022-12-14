A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Piedmont Neighborhood on Dec. 14, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police say that a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night in the Piedmont Neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Northeast Halleck Street, just north of Northeast Columbia Boulevard just before 6:40 p.m., police say.

According to PPB, officers and paramedics arrived at the scene to find a person dead. The driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

While the incident is being investigated, Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, with reference to case number 22-331202, or call 503-823-2103.