PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau’s latest “Talking Beat” podcast focuses on teaching people how to react during an active shooter situation.

The podcast is based on the Portland Police Bureau’s Community Active Shooter Preparedness presentation. The program was created by PPB’s Training Division and is taught by PPB officers with active-shooter-response experience. Video of the workshop is available online. In-person presentations are also offered for community groups, businesses and houses of worship.

“We hope people who view or listen to this information never have to use it,” PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said. “At the same time, we recognize that with knowledge comes empowerment. Fear can sometimes get in the way of obtaining this kind of education, but we hope by engaging with people on this challenging topic, we build skills to balance those concerns.”

In-person workshops can be scheduled through PPB’s Community Active Shooter Preparedness webpage. PPB said that it only has the capacity to accommodate local groups and organizations for its live presentations.