PPB: Shots fired during welfare call near SE 171st

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A neighborhood in Southeast Portland near 171st Avenue is under lockdown following heavy police presence in the area.

According to officials, up to 42 police units, including a Special Emergency Response Team, are focused on an apartment.

Officers said they were on a welfare check when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

Authorities were heard asking someone to exit the apartment and to answer their phone.

A neighborhood in Southeast Portland near 171st Avenue is under lockdown following heavy police presence in the area.

A KOIN 6 News crew saw what appeared to be a robot used by police on the scene.

Southeast Division Street is closed from Southeast 174th Avenue to Southeast 162nd.

It is unclear if anyone is inside of the apartment.

This is a developing story.