PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools (PPS) has made progress in addressing inequities since being audited in 2019, but the district and school board still has substantial work to do to improve results in the district’s high-poverty schools.

In a follow-up report issued today, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Audits Division found the district, Oregon’s largest, has fully implemented two of the 15 recommendations from the 2019 audit.

“Education pulled my family out of poverty,” said Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We must do everything we can to provide the opportunities I received to kids today, and that includes specific policies to support students of color. My journey out of poverty wasn’t easy, but the opportunities I received are not equally shared with Black and Latino students. We need to change that.”

Despite substantial complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, auditors concluded that PPS had made significant progress, such as developing a strategic plan focused on equity, improving contract

management and increasing investment in teacher professional development.

PPS also increased support staff at high-poverty schools and contracts providing student and family support.

However, in spite of the improvements, auditors identified significant gaps in management focus and board oversight.

Lack of discussion on staff turnover, transfer and hiring issues and little detail on public analysis were some of the issues cited in the audit.