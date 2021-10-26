PPS board to discuss student vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Public School board is meeting Tuesday to discuss whether or not to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students 12-and-older.

The meeting, live-streamed on YouTube, was initially held in-person, but was moved to a virtual setting after attendees refused to wear masks.

PPS will discuss findings from 3 different listening sessions with parents in early October. Each session was broken up by various high schools so more people would get the chance to talk.

In the group that included Grant, McDaniel and Jefferson high schools, School Board Director Michelle DePass said that “vaccine, masking and COVID response are difficult topics.”

Parents Catherine Potter and Chris Hansen spoke in favor the mandate. “I’m here to show my support for 12-and-older,” Potter said, noting there is good evidence “the more we have vaccinated the better for all of us.”

Hansen said immunization mandates are nothing new for public schools. “This vaccine has been vetted so we fully support having the vaccine mandate.”

Parents in support pointed to less illness, fewer quarantines and more consistency for in person learning.

About two dozen other parents spoke against the vaccine mandate for 12-and-older. They pointed to concerns about myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), possible unknown long-term health effects, the vaccine’s emergency use authorization status (although the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval) and their kids being bullied or ostracized because of it.

“I strongly believe the decision to vaccinate is a personal one,” said Erin Snyder, a parent at Jefferson High, adding it is “a polarizing and divisive topic.”

More than a dozen parents said they would pull their kids from the school district if the PPS Board approves the 12-and-older mandate.

“We’re better off encouraging people to get the vaccine if they feel it’s appropriate for them rather than mandating it,” parent Eric Lambert said.

PPS is set to vote on the proposed mandate November 2.