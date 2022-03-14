PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Cleveland High School in Portland was vandalized with racist hate language and graffiti, according to Portland Public Schools.

In a message sent to families, Jo Ann Wadkins, the school’s principal, said that the school was spray-painted on the front doors, windows along the first floor, the gym doors facing Southeast Franklin and the gym doors facing Southeast 28th over the weekend. The stadium, benches, turf and track were also spray painted.

“Individuals associated with Cleveland in the past had their names spelled out,” said Wadkins in the message obtained by KOIN 6 News. “A swastika was painted on the left front door. Student safety and inclusion is the district’s core value. Hate is not tolerated nor accepted in our community.”

She added, “To our Jewish community at Cleveland, please know that our community is better because of your presence, and you deserve an educational experience free from harassment and hate speech.”

The principal said the use of a swastika on any PPS properties is prohibited by district policy and Oregon State law and “will not be tolerated.” She noted that the school immediately followed the district’s hate speech protocols.

This included documenting the incident and reporting it to the central office and police.

“We are contacting the individuals named to let them know that they were subject of the graffiti,” said the message. “The doors will be painted their original color although you may come to school seeing the doors with the paint used to cover the graffiti. It will take longer or remove the graffiti at the field.”

Wadkins ended the letter by saying there will be counselors and a social worker available for students during this time.

According to PPS, the graffiti has been removed, and the Portland Police Bureau and PPS security have been contacted.

This comes after Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Portland was vandalized with racist hate speech and graffiti last month.