PPS says distance learning will continue through inclement weather

Sorry kids, distance learning means the chance of snow days is slim for Portland Public Schools this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With so many kids already participating in classes from home during the coronavirus pandemic, Portland Public Schools says snow days aren’t likely this winter.

“We are ready for winter storms just as we would be any year, but also operating in a much different landscape dictated by COVID-19 and framed by Comprehensive Distance Learning,” Portland Public Schools wrote in a letter to families.

The district said in most cases, Comprehensive Distance Learning will continue during inclement weather that would otherwise have prompted them to declare a snow day.

In cases of storm-related power outages, the district said it will make sure students are not penalized.

PPS said it’s aware inclement weather could still impact campus-based activities that are still being conducted during Comprehensive Distance Learning. This includes meal service, meal delivery, child care in PPS sites, athletic training for high school students and any other on-site activities.

For these activities, PPS will follow its inclement weather protocols on deciding if those activities can continue.