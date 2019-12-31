Preparations well underway for fireworks across the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re just one day away from ringing in 2020, and crews are now setting up all the fireworks for New Year’s on the Las Vegas Strip. We took a trip to Planet Hollywood for a look at the preparations.

For days, crews have been getting ready for the big fireworks show for America’s Party 2020. Roughly 80,000 pyrotechnic effects will make up an eight-minute display. Ten thousand circuits have been programmed, and each will display light, color and audible effects.

This year, the countdown will be a little unique.

“In addition to the countdown, going up the Stratosphere, we will not be using the Grucci Comet etching on four of the properties to create these 200-foot-tall digits in the sky,” revealed Scott Cooper of Fireworks by Grucci.

The Grucci Comet etching will be shot off MGM, Aria, Venetian and the Strat. Organizers say anyone on the Strip will have a great view of the fireworks. All you must do is look up!

There’s a chance some neighborhoods will also light off fireworks tomorrow night, even though it is illegal. The Animal Foundation reminds everyone to keep their pets in a safe place so they don’t get spooked and end up lost.