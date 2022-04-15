PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden is visiting the Portland metro next week as part of a trip to the Pacific Northwest to promote a $1.5 trillion spending bill on infrastructure.

Details of the Thursday visit, first reported locally by The Oregonian, have not yet been released by the White House.

On Earth Day the following day, Biden will then visit Seattle to talk about rising inflation costs for American families and developing the country’s “clean energy economy,” according to the White House.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was passed in November 2021, has nearly $200 million set aside for federally funded infrastructure projects in Oregon.

Among the expected projects is the Interstate 5 Bridge, which has connected Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington since 1917 before the interstate existed.