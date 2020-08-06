Press conference to be held on gun violence spike in Portland

Thursday’s press conference will be held outside the Urban League of Portland. (Photo via Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A press conference to address the recent spike of gun violence in Portland is scheduled to be held Thursday morning.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced the community is coming together to host the press conference with a “sense of urgency.” In a press release, the mayor’s office stated the purpose of the conference is to not only address gun violence spike, but to also strategize viable solutions.

Despite the announcement coming from the mayor’s office, KOIN 6 was told Wheeler will not be attending.

The press conference will be held outside the Urban League of Portland at 10 North Russell Street. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when new information is available.